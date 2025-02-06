Left Menu

Solarium Green Energy Secures Rs 29.85 Crore Ahead of IPO

Solarium Green Energy Limited obtained a capital infusion of Rs 29.85 crore through an anchor book process, with 15 renowned investors participating just before its IPO launch. A total of 15,63,000 equity shares were allocated at Rs 191 each, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:04 IST
Solarium Green Energy Secures Rs 29.85 Crore Ahead of IPO
Solarium Green Energy Limited raised INR 29.85 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial maneuver, Solarium Green Energy Limited has successfully secured Rs 29.85 crore through an anchor book process, positioning itself strongly ahead of its imminent IPO. This funds were raised as of February 5, 2025, and involved participation from 15 high-profile investors.

The anchor book participants encompass major entities such as India Max Investment Fund Limited, Aarth AIF, and Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund among others. The engagement of such powerful investment firms underscores the faith in Solarium Green Energy's market trajectory.

According to an exchange filing, the company allocated 15,63,000 equity shares to these investors at Rs 191 per share, a pricing strategy indicating robust investor trust and highlighting the company's market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms

Pakistan’s Urgent Need for Epidemic Risk Financing: Key Insights from Country Diagnostics Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025