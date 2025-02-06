Solarium Green Energy Secures Rs 29.85 Crore Ahead of IPO

In a significant financial maneuver, Solarium Green Energy Limited has successfully secured Rs 29.85 crore through an anchor book process, positioning itself strongly ahead of its imminent IPO. This funds were raised as of February 5, 2025, and involved participation from 15 high-profile investors.

The anchor book participants encompass major entities such as India Max Investment Fund Limited, Aarth AIF, and Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund among others. The engagement of such powerful investment firms underscores the faith in Solarium Green Energy's market trajectory.

According to an exchange filing, the company allocated 15,63,000 equity shares to these investors at Rs 191 per share, a pricing strategy indicating robust investor trust and highlighting the company's market confidence.

