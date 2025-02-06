Left Menu

Controversy Doubles as IAS Officer Takes Helm of Maharashtra's Bus Operations

The Maharashtra government controversially appoints IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as chairman of the state-run Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), breaking tradition by not selecting a public representative. This move faces criticism due to potential conflict of interest, as MSRTC sees financial challenges with mounting losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:31 IST
Controversy Doubles as IAS Officer Takes Helm of Maharashtra's Bus Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sparked controversy by appointing an IAS officer, Sanjay Sethi, as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), departing from the tradition of choosing a public representative. This decision was formalized through a gazette notification, marking a potential turning point for the state's public transport sector.

Critics, including retired transport department officials, argue this move represents a conflict of interest. Sethi recently assumed the dual roles, further complicating the governance structure. Previously, positions like these were occupied by legislators such as Bharat Gogawale of the Shiv Sena.

Amidst these changes, the MSRTC grapples with challenges like an aging fleet, frequent employee strikes, and declining ridership. To address financial pressures, the corporation recently enacted a 14.95% fare increase. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders continue to debate the implications of Sethi's unconventional appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025