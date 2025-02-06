Controversy Doubles as IAS Officer Takes Helm of Maharashtra's Bus Operations

The Maharashtra government has sparked controversy by appointing an IAS officer, Sanjay Sethi, as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), departing from the tradition of choosing a public representative. This decision was formalized through a gazette notification, marking a potential turning point for the state's public transport sector.

Critics, including retired transport department officials, argue this move represents a conflict of interest. Sethi recently assumed the dual roles, further complicating the governance structure. Previously, positions like these were occupied by legislators such as Bharat Gogawale of the Shiv Sena.

Amidst these changes, the MSRTC grapples with challenges like an aging fleet, frequent employee strikes, and declining ridership. To address financial pressures, the corporation recently enacted a 14.95% fare increase. As the situation unfolds, stakeholders continue to debate the implications of Sethi's unconventional appointment.

