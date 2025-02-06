Union Budget 2025: Catalyzing Infrastructure Growth and Real Estate Opportunities

In a bid to foster sustained economic momentum, the Union Budget 2025 of India brings in significant allocations for infrastructure and tax reforms, marking potential growth opportunities for the real estate sector. With the government's emphasis on capital expenditure, tax reliefs, and liquidity enhancement, industry experts are hopeful for a noteworthy transformation.

The budget strategically balances growth and stability, as noted by Manoj Gaur from Gaurs Group. It aims to foster an environment conducive to real estate growth through measures supporting start-ups and job creation while easing tax slabs. The ongoing focus on affordable housing development is crucial for inclusive national progress.

Infrastructure emerges as a game-changer for urban development with increased capital expenditure, including the Rs.1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund and interest-free loans for states. Such initiatives, aimed at urban transformation and connectivity, are expected to boost employment and real estate demand.

Budgetary revisions in tax slabs are set to increase disposable income, enhancing home affordability and spurring demand in the real estate market. The enhanced TDS threshold for rental income further supports the rental market, providing a boost to the affordable and mid-segment sectors.

The budget also advances tourism-centric real estate, especially in hot spots like Goa, with incentives for hospitality investments promising to fuel associated property demands. The roadmap includes an allocation for SWAMIH Fund 2 to address stalled housing projects, restoring buyer and developer confidence.

While the budget sets a promising tone for the real estate sector's roadmap, its actual impact will pivot on swift and effective implementation of the outlined policies and measures. The coming months will be vital in translating the government's intent into tangible growth for the industry.

