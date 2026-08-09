E20 Fuel Controversy: Kejriwal Takes on Modi Government

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over its E20 fuel policy. In a video posted on platform X, Kejriwal accused the administration of attempting to silence dissent by removing critical social media content.

Wading into the controversy, Kejriwal, a former Chief Minister of Delhi, used an allegorical joke to illustrate his point. He recounted a fictional competition between the police forces of the US, Russia, and India to capture a lion, suggesting that the Indian authorities, under Modi, fabricated success rather than face the truth.

The AAP leader claims that the government's actions are akin to pressuring citizens, likening the situation to forcing people to believe in the righteousness of the E20 policy. In contrast, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has defended the Ethanol Blending Programme, asserting it has scientific backing and is monitored closely to ensure the nation's energy security and environmental sustainability.