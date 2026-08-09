Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Two Pilots Battling Utah Wildfire

In Utah, two helicopter pilots tragically lost their lives while combating a wildfire. Their Sikorsky Skycrane crashed, igniting a new fire that has now burned 174 square miles. The pilots worked for Helicopter Transport Services, contracted by the US Forest Service, and authorities initially struggled to reach the crash site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 16:27 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives of Two Pilots Battling Utah Wildfire
Forest fire in Fishlake National Forest, Utah (Representative File Photo/X@FishlakeNF). Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic development, two helicopter pilots lost their lives while bravely fighting a wildfire in Utah. Their Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter crashed and ignited a new fire, intensifying the existing blaze in Fishlake National Forest. As of now, the fire has scorched nearly 174 square miles.

The Sevier County Sheriff confirmed the fatalities but has not yet released the identities of the pilots. The pilots were employed by Helicopter Transport Services, a company contracted by the US Forest Service to combat the wildfire. Initially, officials were unable to reach the crash site due to the fire's intensity.

Crews later managed to access the area, confirming the deaths of the valiant pilots. The incident has prompted further investigation as efforts continue to control the expanding wildfire. The tragedy underscores the peril faced by those battling increasingly severe wildfires across the region.

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