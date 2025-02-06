Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Sparkle in New Zealand with $75 Million Investment

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a renowned jewellery retailer, announced plans to invest NZD 75 million in opening three new showrooms in New Zealand over the next two years. The strategic expansion is encouraged by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

CEPA aims to strengthen trade and economic collaboration, facilitating Malabar's entry into the New Zealand market. M P Ahammed, Malabar Group Chairman, emphasized that the agreement enables the company to expand its reach and tap into a new customer base.

Currently operating over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to grow its international presence. The expansion into New Zealand will be financed through internal resources, marking a significant milestone for the retailer.

