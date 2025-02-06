Left Menu

Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Sparkle in New Zealand with $75 Million Investment

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds plans to open three showrooms in New Zealand within two years, investing NZD 75 million. This strategy aligns with the UAE-New Zealand Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, enhancing trade and economic ties. The investment will be internally funded, expanding Malabar's global footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:37 IST
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Sparkle in New Zealand with $75 Million Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, a renowned jewellery retailer, announced plans to invest NZD 75 million in opening three new showrooms in New Zealand over the next two years. The strategic expansion is encouraged by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand.

CEPA aims to strengthen trade and economic collaboration, facilitating Malabar's entry into the New Zealand market. M P Ahammed, Malabar Group Chairman, emphasized that the agreement enables the company to expand its reach and tap into a new customer base.

Currently operating over 375 showrooms across 13 countries, Malabar Gold & Diamonds continues to grow its international presence. The expansion into New Zealand will be financed through internal resources, marking a significant milestone for the retailer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025