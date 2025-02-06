Left Menu

Invest Karnataka 2025: A Global Investment Hub Unveiled

Invest Karnataka 2025 is India's premier global investor gathering, featuring 19 country partners and nine dedicated pavilions. Aimed at positioning Karnataka as a top investment destination, it will promote sectors such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and technology, fostering economic growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:24 IST
Invest Karnataka 2025: A Global Investment Hub Unveiled

Karnataka is set to host its renowned global investor gathering, Invest Karnataka 2025, from February 12-14, with an inaugural event scheduled for February 11. The event aims to position the state as a leading investment destination by showcasing opportunities across diverse sectors such as aerospace and electronics.

Featuring 19 country partners and nine thematic pavilions, the summit highlights Karnataka's potential as a global hub for investment and trade collaborations. The initiative, driven by M B Patel, emphasizes the state's strategic focus on industries including advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.

The summit will also lay the groundwork for the Future of Innovation Expo, spotlighting technological advancements and SME growth. A lineup of global industry leaders will share insights on industrial transformation, with the event underscoring Karnataka's robust pro-investment policies and future-ready infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025