Invest Karnataka 2025: A Global Investment Hub Unveiled

Karnataka is set to host its renowned global investor gathering, Invest Karnataka 2025, from February 12-14, with an inaugural event scheduled for February 11. The event aims to position the state as a leading investment destination by showcasing opportunities across diverse sectors such as aerospace and electronics.

Featuring 19 country partners and nine thematic pavilions, the summit highlights Karnataka's potential as a global hub for investment and trade collaborations. The initiative, driven by M B Patel, emphasizes the state's strategic focus on industries including advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.

The summit will also lay the groundwork for the Future of Innovation Expo, spotlighting technological advancements and SME growth. A lineup of global industry leaders will share insights on industrial transformation, with the event underscoring Karnataka's robust pro-investment policies and future-ready infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)