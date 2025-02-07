Helicopter Collision Sparks Safety Review in U.S. Aviation

A key safety system was reportedly deactivated on the U.S. Army helicopter involved in a deadly collision with an American Airlines regional jet near Washington's Reagan Airport, raising questions about flight safety protocols.

In an incident marking the deadliest U.S. air disaster in over two decades, 67 individuals perished when the aircraft collided before plunging into the Potomac River. The helicopter was reportedly flying beyond permissible altitude limits, as per the NTSB findings.

In response to the tragedy, the FAA has implemented stringent restrictions on helicopter operations near Reagan National Airport. Investigations continue to determine whether the helicopter's ADS-B system was inactive during the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)