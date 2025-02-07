Left Menu

Urgent Call to Tackle Rising Income Inequality

In a Rajya Sabha session, RJD MP Manoj Jha highlighted the urgent need to address rising income inequality in India. He pointed out the growing disparity between wealthy elites and the declining incomes of the middle- and lower-income groups, including the unorganised sector, post-COVID. Jha emphasized that this issue threatens economic and social stability, democracy, education, and healthcare.

Updated: 07-02-2025
  • India

In a stirring plea during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, RJD MP Manoj Jha called on the government to urgently address the growing disparity in income levels across India. He highlighted how rising earnings among the wealthy have contrasted sharply with declining fortunes among middle- and lower-income groups.

Jha drew attention to the post-COVID acceleration of this alarming trend, with the incomes of the elite class surging ahead, while those in the unorganised sector suffer. He warned of the far-reaching implications of widening economic gaps on the nation's social stability and democratic structures.

Underscoring the link between concentrated capital and political influence, Jha implored the government to act decisively. He cautioned that failure to do so could jeopardize essential sectors like education and healthcare, likening inaction to sitting on a "volcano."

