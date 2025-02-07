Infosys Under Scrutiny: Mass Layoffs Spark Uproar
Infosys has reportedly laid off over 300 freshers who failed internal assessments after training, prompting the IT employee union NITES to threaten legal action, claiming the actual number is higher. The company maintains these terms are part of the contract to ensure talent quality.
- Country:
- India
IT giant Infosys is facing backlash after laying off over 300 freshers unable to clear internal assessments, sources reveal. The affected employees had undergone foundational training at the Mysuru campus.
The IT employee union, NITES, contends the number of terminated freshers is far greater, and plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, urging for immediate intervention.
Infosys insists that their hiring and assessment processes, in place for over twenty years, aim to maintain high talent levels for clients. NITES alleges employees were coerced into signing mutual separation letters, amidst ongoing tensions between the company and its workforce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Infosys
- layoffs
- IT services
- freshers
- assessments
- NITES
- training
- employment
- contract
- controversy
ALSO READ
Political Row Ignites Over Ambedkar's Legacy in Madhya Pradesh
Hollywood Unites as Wildfires Impact Oscar Nominations
Cameroon Strengthens Mass Casualty Preparedness Through WHO Academy Training in France
Ashoka University’s Security Crackdown Ignites Student Backlash
Trump's Bold Justice Department Shakeup Ignites Controversy