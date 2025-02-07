Infosys Under Scrutiny: Mass Layoffs Spark Uproar

IT giant Infosys is facing backlash after laying off over 300 freshers unable to clear internal assessments, sources reveal. The affected employees had undergone foundational training at the Mysuru campus.

The IT employee union, NITES, contends the number of terminated freshers is far greater, and plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, urging for immediate intervention.

Infosys insists that their hiring and assessment processes, in place for over twenty years, aim to maintain high talent levels for clients. NITES alleges employees were coerced into signing mutual separation letters, amidst ongoing tensions between the company and its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)