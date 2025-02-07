Left Menu

Infosys Under Scrutiny: Mass Layoffs Spark Uproar

Infosys has reportedly laid off over 300 freshers who failed internal assessments after training, prompting the IT employee union NITES to threaten legal action, claiming the actual number is higher. The company maintains these terms are part of the contract to ensure talent quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:52 IST
Infosys Under Scrutiny: Mass Layoffs Spark Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT giant Infosys is facing backlash after laying off over 300 freshers unable to clear internal assessments, sources reveal. The affected employees had undergone foundational training at the Mysuru campus.

The IT employee union, NITES, contends the number of terminated freshers is far greater, and plans to file a formal complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, urging for immediate intervention.

Infosys insists that their hiring and assessment processes, in place for over twenty years, aim to maintain high talent levels for clients. NITES alleges employees were coerced into signing mutual separation letters, amidst ongoing tensions between the company and its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025