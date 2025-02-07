Traders Bet on Future Rate Cuts Amid Rising Unemployment Concerns

In the wake of a government report indicating a 4% unemployment rate in the U.S. last month, traders in the short-term interest-rate futures market are increasingly betting on a Federal Reserve policy rate cut as early as June.

The data suggest a cautious economic outlook, as these market players also anticipate a second rate cut by the end of 2025, reflecting broader concerns about the economic landscape.

Market sentiment seems to speculate on the need for monetary easing to counter potential economic slowdowns, despite ongoing debates about the timing and impact of such moves.

