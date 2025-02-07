Padel Mania: India Witnesses Untamed Growth and Glitz at World Padel League

The second day of the World Padel League in New Delhi was marked by glitz and glamour as team owners and celebrities mingled courtside. Among them, Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati enthusiastically endorsed Padel's swift expansion in the country, expressing optimism that the arrival of high-ranking players in India would energize sports enthusiasts, particularly children.

Bhupati explained that while Padel scoring mirrors tennis, its playfulness resembles a blend of tennis and squash, demanding strategic plays off glass angles. He highlighted the skyrocketing growth, with Padel courts across India increasing by 400%. Bhupati also hinted at its potential inclusion in the Olympics, vouching wholeheartedly for team Cheetahs while eagerly anticipating the finals.

Team SG Pipers Cheetahs, represented by Amrinder Cogi, reacted bullishly after making a comeback with a significant victory. Cogi outlined future goals to expand Padel's reach in India, nurturing young talent and solidifying infrastructure. Meanwhile, Vernost Jaguars remained optimistic after a previous win, and discussions on creating an IPL-style Padel tournament gained traction, tantalizing possibilities for the sport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)