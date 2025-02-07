Left Menu

Padel Mania: India Witnesses Untamed Growth and Glitz at World Padel League

The World Padel League's second day in New Delhi showcased cricket legends and celebrities, highlighting India's rapid embrace of Padel. Indian tennis icon Mahesh Bhupati emphasized the sport's promising growth, while teams and sponsors celebrated increasing court numbers and rising interest, with hopes for future international significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:28 IST
Padel Mania: India Witnesses Untamed Growth and Glitz at World Padel League
Padel Tourneys Would Be Bigger And Better In India, Predicts Mahesh Bhupathi, The Indian Tennis Superstar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second day of the World Padel League in New Delhi was marked by glitz and glamour as team owners and celebrities mingled courtside. Among them, Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati enthusiastically endorsed Padel's swift expansion in the country, expressing optimism that the arrival of high-ranking players in India would energize sports enthusiasts, particularly children.

Bhupati explained that while Padel scoring mirrors tennis, its playfulness resembles a blend of tennis and squash, demanding strategic plays off glass angles. He highlighted the skyrocketing growth, with Padel courts across India increasing by 400%. Bhupati also hinted at its potential inclusion in the Olympics, vouching wholeheartedly for team Cheetahs while eagerly anticipating the finals.

Team SG Pipers Cheetahs, represented by Amrinder Cogi, reacted bullishly after making a comeback with a significant victory. Cogi outlined future goals to expand Padel's reach in India, nurturing young talent and solidifying infrastructure. Meanwhile, Vernost Jaguars remained optimistic after a previous win, and discussions on creating an IPL-style Padel tournament gained traction, tantalizing possibilities for the sport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025