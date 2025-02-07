Global Energy Titans Converge in Delhi for India Energy Week 2025

The International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are set to illuminate India's burgeoning oil and gas sector at the forthcoming India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, which is to be hosted in New Delhi from February 11-14. This major event ranks as the world's second-largest energy gathering.

The second day of the conference will showcase the World Oil Outlook (WOO), OPEC's flagship publication, analyzing critical developments in global oil demand and supply against the backdrop of economic, environmental, and technological shifts. This will be the discussion platform for energy luminaries to tackle pressing global energy challenges.

According to a previous IEA report presented at IEW 2024, India is poised to become the largest global oil demand growth driver between 2024 and 2030, attributing this surge to India's expanding economy and population dynamics. The IEW 2025 is anticipated to offer crucial deliberations on policy frameworks needed to meet this growing demand sustainably.

