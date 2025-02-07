Left Menu

Mixed Market Signals as Jobs Data Sways Wall Street

Wall Street's main indexes fell as new jobs data suggested a cautious Federal Reserve, causing unease among investors. The U.S. added 143,000 jobs in January, below expectations, while consumer sentiment also dipped unexpectedly. Stocks were further impacted by sector-specific movements in large companies like Amazon and Microchip Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:03 IST
Mixed Market Signals as Jobs Data Sways Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's key indexes saw a decline on Friday, with fresh jobs data sparking concerns over the Federal Reserve's approach, potentially tempering economic optimism. The U.S. economy's addition of 143,000 jobs in January fell short of economists' expectations, while consumer sentiment indices painted a surprisingly negative picture.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, key metrics showed the Dow Jones dipping by 70.38 points, closing at 44,677.25; the S&P 500 decreased by 11.84 points, finishing at 6,071.73; and the Nasdaq Composite faced a downturn of 108.18 points, settling at 19,683.82. The consumer discretionary sector led the losses, driven by significant dips in Amazon due to weakened performance predictions for its cloud unit.

While more than three-quarters of reporting S&P 500 companies have exceeded earnings expectations, various stocks like Microchip Technology and Elf Beauty experienced notable downturns, highlighting sector volatility. Despite the mixed indicators, there's a broader sense of optimism around potential trade resolutions and overall economic performance for the period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025