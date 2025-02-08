Tripura's Business Boom: Gateway to Southeast Asia

The northeastern state of Tripura has established itself as a burgeoning business hub, signing 87 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 3,683 crore in a recent business conclave. Various industries are eyeing Tripura as an investment destination, thanks to its rich resources like natural gas, rubber, and bamboo.

In a speech at 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025,' Chief Minister Manik Saha urged investors to seize the opportunities offered by the state. 'Tripura, although small, boasts massive potential for industrial growth,' he highlighted, citing resources like agar plantations and substantial rubber production as key attractions for entrepreneurs.

Infrastructure developments like the Maitri Setu bridge enhance Tripura's connectivity to Southeast Asian nations. With a nearly completed Indo-Bangladesh railway line and a ready-to-operate Special Economic Zone in Sabroom, Tripura is set to become a major player on the regional business stage.

