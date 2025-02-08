Left Menu

Tripura's Business Boom: Gateway to Southeast Asia

Tripura successfully hosted a business conclave, signing 87 MoUs worth Rs 3,683 crore. CM Manik Saha encouraged investors to explore Tripura's resources like natural gas, rubber, and bamboo. The Maitri Setu bridge and a Special Economic Zone aim to boost connectivity and make Tripura a trade hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The northeastern state of Tripura has established itself as a burgeoning business hub, signing 87 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 3,683 crore in a recent business conclave. Various industries are eyeing Tripura as an investment destination, thanks to its rich resources like natural gas, rubber, and bamboo.

In a speech at 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025,' Chief Minister Manik Saha urged investors to seize the opportunities offered by the state. 'Tripura, although small, boasts massive potential for industrial growth,' he highlighted, citing resources like agar plantations and substantial rubber production as key attractions for entrepreneurs.

Infrastructure developments like the Maitri Setu bridge enhance Tripura's connectivity to Southeast Asian nations. With a nearly completed Indo-Bangladesh railway line and a ready-to-operate Special Economic Zone in Sabroom, Tripura is set to become a major player on the regional business stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

