Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir: A Landmark in Community Healthcare
The 4th annual Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir, led by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, delivered essential healthcare services to over 57,000 attendees at Chitrakoot Grounds, Mumbai. Supported by celebrities and dignitaries, the camp included free medical services, screenings, and medicine distribution, illustrating a powerful collaboration between healthcare, corporate, and community efforts.
- Country:
- India
The 4th edition of the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir took place on January 19, 2025, at Chitrakoot Grounds, Andheri West, Mumbai, drawing in over 57,000 beneficiaries. Spearheaded by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, the event marked a significant achievement in community healthcare. Bollywood celebrities like Poonam Dhillon and Upasana Singh were among the many who attended.
The initiative, backed by Mahanagar Gas Limited, saw the inauguration of a Cardiac Ambulance, reflecting their commitment to enhancing emergency medical services. Participants received a range of free healthcare services, including distribution of Rs. 2.5 crore worth of medicines, eye tests, and wheelchairs.
The event also hosted spiritual and political figures such as Sadguru Shri Dayal Ji and MP Himadri Singh. Significant contributions from members of the Rotary Club of Mumbai, including Rotarian Chetan Desai and President Harneet Anand, were pivotal to its success.
