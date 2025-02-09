Left Menu

Tragic School Bus Accident Near Kathmandu

A school bus accident near Kathmandu resulted in the deaths of two, including an eight-year-old boy, and injured 41 others. The bus, carrying 41 students, fell off a hilly road. The cause of the accident remains unknown, but loss of vehicle control is suspected.

09-02-2025
Tragedy struck near Kathmandu on Sunday when a school bus veered off a hilly road, plunging 150 meters. The accident resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including an eight-year-old boy, and left 41 others injured, according to police reports.

The mishap occurred in the Pharping area of the Dakshinkali municipality, 20 km south of Kathmandu. Officials state that the bus was carrying 41 students aged between three and 12, along with a teacher and the driver. The driver, 35, and the young boy succumbed to their injuries.

Eight students received minor injuries and were treated with first aid before returning home. Meanwhile, 32 students and the teacher are currently receiving medical care at various hospitals in Kathmandu. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, but it is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle.

