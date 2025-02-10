Left Menu

India and EFTA Strengthen Economic Ties with New Trade Desk Launch

India is set to inaugurate the EFTA Desk at Bharat Mandapam, enhancing economic collaboration with EFTA nations. This initiative, part of the India-EFTA Trade Agreement, aims to facilitate trade and business partnerships between India and the EFTA countries, with a focus on key industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:05 IST
India and EFTA Strengthen Economic Ties with New Trade Desk Launch
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to deepen economic ties with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to unveil the EFTA Desk at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This initiative is in line with Chapter 7 of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed on March 10 of this year.

The EFTA Desk is designed to be a comprehensive platform for enhancing trade, investment, and business collaborations between India and EFTA member countries—Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The inauguration will be attended by prominent EFTA dignitaries such as Helene Budliger Artieda from Switzerland, Tomas Norvoll from Norway, Martin Eyjolfsson from Iceland, and Dominique Hasler from Liechtenstein.

High-ranking officials from both the EFTA Secretariat and India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Commerce will be present to discuss India's strategic vision. The desk will act as a centralized resource for EFTA companies aiming to expand in India, offering market insights, regulatory guidance, and business matchmaking. Following the launch, a high-level EFTA-India Business Roundtable will convene to explore collaboration in sectors including pharmaceuticals, financial services, engineering, energy, seafood, and food processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025