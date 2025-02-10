India and EFTA Strengthen Economic Ties with New Trade Desk Launch

In an effort to deepen economic ties with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to unveil the EFTA Desk at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This initiative is in line with Chapter 7 of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed on March 10 of this year.

The EFTA Desk is designed to be a comprehensive platform for enhancing trade, investment, and business collaborations between India and EFTA member countries—Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. The inauguration will be attended by prominent EFTA dignitaries such as Helene Budliger Artieda from Switzerland, Tomas Norvoll from Norway, Martin Eyjolfsson from Iceland, and Dominique Hasler from Liechtenstein.

High-ranking officials from both the EFTA Secretariat and India's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Commerce will be present to discuss India's strategic vision. The desk will act as a centralized resource for EFTA companies aiming to expand in India, offering market insights, regulatory guidance, and business matchmaking. Following the launch, a high-level EFTA-India Business Roundtable will convene to explore collaboration in sectors including pharmaceuticals, financial services, engineering, energy, seafood, and food processing.

