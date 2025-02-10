Left Menu

PropTech Powerhouse: REA India Surges Ahead with 46% Revenue Growth

Proptech firm REA India, owner of Housing.com and PropTiger, achieved a 46% revenue increase, reaching AUD 64 million. The growth was driven by strong performance on its platforms, expansion into seven Tier 2 cities, and enhanced consumer engagement through AI innovations, reducing EBITDA losses to AUD 14 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:59 IST
PropTech Powerhouse: REA India Surges Ahead with 46% Revenue Growth
GST revenue Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Proptech giant REA India, with its brands Housing.com and PropTiger, has witnessed a remarkable 46% upswing in revenue, totaling AUD 64 million for the first half of the fiscal year ending in June. This significant growth has been pivotal in minimizing the company's financial losses.

As part of Australia's publicly listed REA Group, REA India operates as a comprehensive real estate technology provider, managing the online classified advertisement platforms Housing.com and Makaan.com, in addition to the housing brokerage service PropTiger.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com & PropTiger, emphasized the company's strategic focus on app engagement and market expansion. With a 37% year-on-year increase in app traffic and expansion into seven new Tier 2 cities, REA India is redefining digital property experiences and solidifying its leadership in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025