PropTech Powerhouse: REA India Surges Ahead with 46% Revenue Growth

Proptech giant REA India, with its brands Housing.com and PropTiger, has witnessed a remarkable 46% upswing in revenue, totaling AUD 64 million for the first half of the fiscal year ending in June. This significant growth has been pivotal in minimizing the company's financial losses.

As part of Australia's publicly listed REA Group, REA India operates as a comprehensive real estate technology provider, managing the online classified advertisement platforms Housing.com and Makaan.com, in addition to the housing brokerage service PropTiger.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com & PropTiger, emphasized the company's strategic focus on app engagement and market expansion. With a 37% year-on-year increase in app traffic and expansion into seven new Tier 2 cities, REA India is redefining digital property experiences and solidifying its leadership in the real estate sector.

