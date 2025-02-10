Global Trade Tensions Hit Indian Markets as Tariffs Unsettle Investors

The Indian stock market closed significantly lower on Monday due to US President Donald Trump's declaration of a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, causing global investor unease. The benchmark Sensex dipped by 548.39 points to end at 77,311.80, while the Nifty declined 182.85 points, closing at 23,381.60.

Investor sentiment was largely negative, with only 11 Nifty-listed firms advancing against 39 that fell. Top gainers included Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, and HCL Tech. Meanwhile, Trent, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Titan, and ONGC were among the session's worst performers. The rupee hit an all-time low of 87.96 per US dollar as economic slowdown fears intensified due to Trump's trade policy changes. Experts predict extended bearish trends in Indian equities amid a falling rupee, rising import costs, and weaker domestic demand.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, "The US tariff threats have influenced market sentiment, leading to a cautious investor approach towards riskier assets, while redirecting focus to safe assets like gold. Earnings-wise, companies face estimate downgrades due to low demand, margin pressure, and a cautious outlook." VLA Ambala from Stock Market Today says, "A depreciating rupee, tariff threats, weak domestic demand, expensive imports and exports, and a growing trade deficit suggest a continued bearish phase for the Indian economy amid slow GDP growth."

Ambala added that major indices Nifty and Sensex had already corrected by 12% this quarter, with current conditions indicating further declines. Such impacts could affect companies and GDP growth. Foreign Institutional Investors sold shares worth Rs 10,179.40 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors tried to stabilize the market by purchasing Rs 7,274.05 crore in equities. The foreign fund outflow reflects uncertainty regarding India's growth amid global challenges.

Technically, the Nifty formed a bearish Marubozu candlestick pattern, indicating strong selling pressure. Ambala noted that support levels for Nifty in the next session are between 23,200 and 23,050, with resistance expected between 23,410 and 23,480. With escalating global trade tensions and economic concerns, investors are likely to stay cautious. Attention will now turn to how global markets respond to the tariff news and whether interventions by the Indian government or central bank can restore market confidence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)