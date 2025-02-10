Eicher Motors Surges with Record Motorcycle Sales and New EV Launch

In the third quarter ending December 2024, Eicher Motors saw an 18% rise in consolidated profit after tax, achieving Rs 1,171 crore, boosted by increased sales and revenue enhancements.

Royal Enfield, a subsidiary of Eicher, posted its highest-ever quarterly motorcycle sales, delivering 2,69,039 units, marking a 17% growth compared to the same period last year.

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher, highlighted the strategic advancements, including the launch of the electric vehicle brand, Flying Flea. The company aims to enhance its presence across all segments despite a sluggish commercial vehicle industry.

