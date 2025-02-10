India Imposes New Export Restrictions on Raw Human Hair

The Indian government has taken decisive steps to control the export of raw human hair by banning exports priced below USD 65 per kg, according to a recent notification. This ban is part of a broader strategy to curb smuggling activities that have adversely affected local industries and legitimate exports.

Previously, in January 2022, there were restrictions placed on the export of human hair. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) recently amended the export policy, shifting the status from restricted to prohibited for low-priced raw human hair. However, exports remain permissible for hair priced at or above USD 65 per kilogram (FOB).

West Bengal serves as the primary hub for raw human hair collection in India, along with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. While India faces competition from China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar, its market is supported by remy and non-remy hair types. Both are collected from households and temples, with remy hair primarily serving global beauty needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)