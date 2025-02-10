Left Menu

India Imposes New Export Restrictions on Raw Human Hair

The Indian government has banned the export of raw human hair priced below USD 65 per kg to curb smuggling and protect local industries. The move is mainly aimed at preventing illegal exports to countries like Myanmar and China. India's main competitors in the market are China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:01 IST
India Imposes New Export Restrictions on Raw Human Hair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken decisive steps to control the export of raw human hair by banning exports priced below USD 65 per kg, according to a recent notification. This ban is part of a broader strategy to curb smuggling activities that have adversely affected local industries and legitimate exports.

Previously, in January 2022, there were restrictions placed on the export of human hair. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) recently amended the export policy, shifting the status from restricted to prohibited for low-priced raw human hair. However, exports remain permissible for hair priced at or above USD 65 per kilogram (FOB).

West Bengal serves as the primary hub for raw human hair collection in India, along with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. While India faces competition from China, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Myanmar, its market is supported by remy and non-remy hair types. Both are collected from households and temples, with remy hair primarily serving global beauty needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025