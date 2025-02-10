Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Cracks Down on Dahisar Traffic Woes

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik criticized the Dahisar toll plaza contractor for failing to streamline traffic despite prior instructions. Sarnaik warned of legal action if issues are not resolved by February 15. He emphasized his commitment to addressing citizens' concerns and plans another site visit for compliance check.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:05 IST
Maharashtra Minister Cracks Down on Dahisar Traffic Woes
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made an assertive visit to the Dahisar check-post, a vital gateway into Mumbai, on Monday. He chided toll management for disregarding his directives aimed at easing traffic congestion.

During his prior visit to the toll plaza in Thane district, prompted by massive traffic jams, Sarnaik requested a division of lanes for heavy and light vehicles. Observing no significant progress, he threatened legal action if improvements aren't observed by Saturday.

Committed to resolving citizen grievances, Sarnaik reiterated his resolve to ensure compliance with his instructions, emphasizing his long-standing duty to the area in both a legislative and ministerial capacity. A follow-up visit is planned to enforce compliance and assess improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025