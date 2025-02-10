Maharashtra Minister Cracks Down on Dahisar Traffic Woes

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik made an assertive visit to the Dahisar check-post, a vital gateway into Mumbai, on Monday. He chided toll management for disregarding his directives aimed at easing traffic congestion.

During his prior visit to the toll plaza in Thane district, prompted by massive traffic jams, Sarnaik requested a division of lanes for heavy and light vehicles. Observing no significant progress, he threatened legal action if improvements aren't observed by Saturday.

Committed to resolving citizen grievances, Sarnaik reiterated his resolve to ensure compliance with his instructions, emphasizing his long-standing duty to the area in both a legislative and ministerial capacity. A follow-up visit is planned to enforce compliance and assess improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)