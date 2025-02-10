Left Menu

Revamping India's Cotton Industry: A Path to Textile Dominance

The Cotton Corporation of India is tasked with enhancing cotton productivity across states. Union Minister Giriraj Singh highlights strategies to boost cotton yield, textile market growth, and job creation. The government aims to elevate the sector's market size and employment, with plans for domestic carbon fiber production by 2026.

The Indian government is launching an ambitious plan to enhance cotton productivity across states, informed Union Minister Giriraj Singh. The Cotton Corporation of India has been instructed to identify districts for trial production, aiming to emulate global best practices in cotton farming.

India's textiles sector, a major employment generator, is set for a massive boost with initiatives targeting an increase in market size from USD 176 billion to USD 350 billion by 2030. The emphasis is also on raising the per hectare cotton yield to match international standards.

Plans are underway to elevate textile employment to 6 crore jobs and pave the way for domestic production of carbon fiber by 2026. The forthcoming Bharat Tex exhibition promises further industry growth, with a record number of foreign participants expected.

