Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges off Guatemalan Bridge

A bus accident in Guatemala City resulted in at least 30 fatalities when it fell from Puente Belice into a polluted ravine. The incident prompted a national mourning and involved the deployment of the army to aid in rescue efforts, as announced by President Bernardo Arevalo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:14 IST
A devastating bus accident occurred on Monday in Guatemala City, claiming the lives of at least 30 passengers. The bus was traversing a busy route when it veered off the Puente Belice highway bridge, plunging approximately 20 meters into a polluted ravine below.

Images released by the local fire department showed a tragic scene with the bus partially submerged in wastewater, surrounded by the victims. The dramatic incident has deeply impacted the community, with urgent rescue operations conducted amidst challenging conditions.

In response to the tragedy, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo declared three days of national mourning. He expressed sympathy for the bereaved families and deployed national resources including the army and disaster agency to support ongoing relief efforts.

