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Antifa Members Convicted in Texas ICE Facility Shooting

Nine individuals were convicted for their roles in a shooting at a U.S. ICE detention center in Texas. Eight were found guilty of providing support to terrorists, among other charges. This marks the first federal case against Antifa as a terrorist organization. Lawyers express intent to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 05:05 IST
Antifa Members Convicted in Texas ICE Facility Shooting
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Nine people have been found guilty in connection with a shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Texas, according to the Justice Department.

Eight of these individuals were convicted of providing material support to terrorists, rioting, and conspiring to use explosives during a violent protest, which targeted a police officer at the immigration facility in Alvarado on July 4.

Described as antifa members, the defendants faced charges in a trial lasting 12 days. This landmark case is the first instance of Antifa being charged with terrorism under the Trump administration. Lawyer Cody Cofer signaled an appeal, challenging the verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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