Left Menu

India's Banking Sector Faces $4 Trillion Challenge to Meet 2047 Economic Ambitions

India's banking sector needs to raise $4 trillion to support its goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047. A report highlights the imperative for financial and banking assets to grow at a significantly faster pace than GDP. Financial assets must increase from $6.4 trillion to $120 trillion by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:09 IST
India's Banking Sector Faces $4 Trillion Challenge to Meet 2047 Economic Ambitions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's ambition to transform into a developed economy, 'Viksit Bharat,' by 2047 has placed an enormous demand on its banking sector, necessitating a capital infusion of USD 4 trillion over the next two decades. According to a recent report by HSBC Mutual Fund, this financial injection is crucial to sustain economic growth at a pace much superior to the country's GDP trajectory.

Currently, India's GDP stands at USD 3.4 trillion and is expected to balloon to USD 30 trillion by 2047. To accommodate this surge, financial assets, valued at USD 6.4 trillion in 2023, must expand to USD 120 trillion, while banking assets are projected to skyrocket from USD 3.1 trillion to an impressive USD 45 trillion.

The report emphasizes that a robust banking system is essential for fostering economic acceleration through credit provision, investment facilitation, and enhanced financial services. With the U.S., China, and Germany leading with significantly larger financial assets, India's financial sphere must undergo transformative growth to compete on the global stage and bolster its economic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025