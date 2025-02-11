U.S. Dollar Struggles Amid Tariff Tensions and Fed Anticipation
The U.S. dollar faces uncertainty amid ongoing tariff threats and anticipations of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. Despite solid jobs data boosting the dollar last week, potential trade wars and inflation data could sway markets. The Fed remains cautious about further monetary easing.
The U.S. dollar struggled to find direction on Tuesday as tariff threats and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming testimony captured market attention. With U.S. inflation data imminent, analysts emphasize monitoring economic fundamentals amid ongoing trade tensions.
Powell is set to present his semiannual monetary policy testimony before a Senate committee at 1500 GMT, while U.S. inflation figures arrive Wednesday. President Trump's move to hike tariffs on steel and aluminium imports has added to the market's uncertainties.
The dollar index held steady despite the looming risks, though futures indicate potential Fed rate cuts by year-end. Concerns persist about prolonged uncertainty in global trade, with the European Union poised to retaliate against U.S. tariffs.
