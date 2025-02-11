Maaza Joins Coca-Cola's Billion-Dollar Brand Club in 2024
Maaza, a mango fruit-based drink by Coca-Cola, achieved billion-dollar brand status in 2024, becoming the 30th in the company's portfolio. Coca-Cola's strategic marketing and digital expansion in India played a key role. The global beverage company reported increased net revenues, aided by growth in markets like India.
- Country:
- India
Maaza, a mango fruit-based beverage owned by Coca-Cola, has joined the exclusive club of billion-dollar brands in 2024, as announced by Chairman and CEO James Quincey.
This achievement marks Maaza as the 30th billion-dollar brand under Coca-Cola's vast portfolio. Coca-Cola's business showed significant growth this quarter, with increases in sales volume, highlighting the company's strategic expansion efforts.
In the Indian market, Coca-Cola employed innovative marketing strategies, associating its products with music, travel, and films. This approach, alongside the addition of 440,000 new outlets, has amplified its presence, underscoring India as a vital market for Coca-Cola globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maaza
- Coca-Cola
- billion-dollar
- James Quincey
- India
- beverage
- ThumsUp
- brand
- expansion
- marketing