Maaza Joins Coca-Cola's Billion-Dollar Brand Club in 2024

Maaza, a mango fruit-based drink by Coca-Cola, achieved billion-dollar brand status in 2024, becoming the 30th in the company's portfolio. Coca-Cola's strategic marketing and digital expansion in India played a key role. The global beverage company reported increased net revenues, aided by growth in markets like India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maaza, a mango fruit-based beverage owned by Coca-Cola, has joined the exclusive club of billion-dollar brands in 2024, as announced by Chairman and CEO James Quincey.

This achievement marks Maaza as the 30th billion-dollar brand under Coca-Cola's vast portfolio. Coca-Cola's business showed significant growth this quarter, with increases in sales volume, highlighting the company's strategic expansion efforts.

In the Indian market, Coca-Cola employed innovative marketing strategies, associating its products with music, travel, and films. This approach, alongside the addition of 440,000 new outlets, has amplified its presence, underscoring India as a vital market for Coca-Cola globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

