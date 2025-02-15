Vande Bharat Special: Bridging Devotion and Destination

Northern Railways has announced the operation of the Vande Bharat Special train, numbered 02252/02251, to facilitate travel for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Scheduled for February 15, 16, and 17, the service runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, passing through Prayagraj, to manage anticipated passenger influx.

The Vande Bharat Special Train 02252 will set off from New Delhi at 5:30 AM, making a stop at Prayagraj at midday, before reaching its final destination in Varanasi at 2:20 PM. This service is part of a strategic plan by Northern Railways to aid in smooth travel during Kumbh festivities.

Train number 02251 will journey back from Varanasi at 3:15 PM, passing through Prayagraj around 5:20 PM, and conclude its run in New Delhi at 11:50 PM. According to Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, this deployment is in response to the anticipated weekend rush for the Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)