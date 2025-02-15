Left Menu

Vande Bharat Special: Bridging Devotion and Destination

Northern Railways introduces the Vande Bharat Special train, scheduled to run on February 15, 16, and 17. This service caters to devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Varanasi, with stops at Prayagraj. The train offers timely New Delhi-Varanasi connections during the expected rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railways has announced the operation of the Vande Bharat Special train, numbered 02252/02251, to facilitate travel for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. Scheduled for February 15, 16, and 17, the service runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, passing through Prayagraj, to manage anticipated passenger influx.

The Vande Bharat Special Train 02252 will set off from New Delhi at 5:30 AM, making a stop at Prayagraj at midday, before reaching its final destination in Varanasi at 2:20 PM. This service is part of a strategic plan by Northern Railways to aid in smooth travel during Kumbh festivities.

Train number 02251 will journey back from Varanasi at 3:15 PM, passing through Prayagraj around 5:20 PM, and conclude its run in New Delhi at 11:50 PM. According to Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, this deployment is in response to the anticipated weekend rush for the Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

