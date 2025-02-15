Left Menu

International Phishing Scam Targets MEIL: A Multi-Crore Heist

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) fell victim to a phishing scam, losing Rs 5.47 crore. Fraudsters impersonated a Dutch vendor's representative, tricking MEIL into transferring funds to a different bank account. An investigation is underway by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

Updated: 15-02-2025 22:11 IST
Infrastructure giant Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) recently suffered a significant loss of Rs 5.47 crore in a sophisticated phishing scam orchestrated by fraudsters.

The perpetrators impersonated a representative from MEIL's Netherlands-based vendor, manipulating the company into depositing the funds into an alternate account in two installments.

Authorities have commenced an investigation following a complaint registered by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau under the BNS and IT Act, revealing that fake email IDs were used in the fraudulent transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

