International Phishing Scam Targets MEIL: A Multi-Crore Heist

Infrastructure giant Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) recently suffered a significant loss of Rs 5.47 crore in a sophisticated phishing scam orchestrated by fraudsters.

The perpetrators impersonated a representative from MEIL's Netherlands-based vendor, manipulating the company into depositing the funds into an alternate account in two installments.

Authorities have commenced an investigation following a complaint registered by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau under the BNS and IT Act, revealing that fake email IDs were used in the fraudulent transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)