Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Dead

A stampede at New Delhi's railway station on Sunday caused the deaths of at least 15 people, including women and children. Passengers were rushing for two delayed trains bound for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh festival is being held. The incident unfolded on two platforms, officials reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 01:24 IST
Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic stampede at New Delhi's railway station left at least 15 people dead, according to reports by NDTV on Sunday. Among the deceased were 10 women and three children, highlighting the devastating impact of the chaos that ensued when passengers rushed to board two delayed trains bound for Prayagraj city.

The incident took place at approximately 2000 local time, 1430 GMT, on two separate platforms as travelers anxiously awaited transport to the temporary township established for the Maha Kumbh festival.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede amid concerns about crowd management at the overcrowded railway station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025