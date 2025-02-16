Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves 15 Dead

A tragic stampede at New Delhi's railway station left at least 15 people dead, according to reports by NDTV on Sunday. Among the deceased were 10 women and three children, highlighting the devastating impact of the chaos that ensued when passengers rushed to board two delayed trains bound for Prayagraj city.

The incident took place at approximately 2000 local time, 1430 GMT, on two separate platforms as travelers anxiously awaited transport to the temporary township established for the Maha Kumbh festival.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal stampede amid concerns about crowd management at the overcrowded railway station.

(With inputs from agencies.)