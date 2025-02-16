Tragedy Strikes at New Delhi Railway Station: Stampede Leaves 18 Dead
A stampede at New Delhi's main railway station resulted in at least 18 deaths, including five children, during a rush to board trains bound for the Hindu Maha Kumbh festival. The incident injured many as crowds surged on the platforms. An inquiry has been launched into the tragedy.
A catastrophic stampede at New Delhi's central railway hub has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 18 lives, media outlets reported. Among the victims were five children, and the ages of the deceased ranged from seven to 79, predominantly female, according to police sources.
The chaos erupted Saturday evening when an enormous crowd rushed to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the revered Hindu Maha Kumbh festival, leading to a deadly surge. Officials, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, have initiated an inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the disaster.
This calamity is a grim reminder of previous incidents at religious gatherings across India, highlighting ongoing concerns about crowd management. The Indian railway system, currently undergoing a significant upgrade, has faced several unfortunate events in recent years, emphasizing the need for robust safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
