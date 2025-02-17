Khadim India Steps Forward with Strategic Demerger and Diversification Plans
Khadim India Ltd plans to complete its distribution demerger by March 2025, with listing targeted for May. The company aims to boost sales by exploring partnerships with platforms like Zepto and expanding its online presence. Introducing new products and transitioning stores are key strategies for enhancing profitability.
Khadim India Ltd, a prominent name in the footwear industry, is on track to finalize its distribution business demerger by March 2025, aiming to list the entity on the stock exchange by May, according to company officials.
The strategic decision involves restructuring to enhance margins and business valuations, with plans to capitalize on the growing online market by leveraging platforms like Zepto for quick commerce, particularly for utility products like school shoes and EVA slippers.
This move is part of Khadim's broader strategy to diversify its offerings, introduce high-margin products, and reduce fixed costs through measures such as outsourcing and new retail models, positioning itself for sustained profitability and growth.
