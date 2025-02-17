Left Menu

India and Qatar Strengthen Economic Bonds at Upcoming Joint Business Forum

India and Qatar will enhance their economic ties at the Joint Business Forum in New Delhi on February 18, 2025. The event will explore investment opportunities and economic partnerships with contributions from top leaders, focusing on innovation, technology, logistics, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:05 IST
India and Qatar Strengthen Economic Bonds at Upcoming Joint Business Forum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Amir of State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at Delhi airport (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Qatar are poised to deepen their economic relations through the India-Qatar Joint Business Forum, set for February 18, 2025, in New Delhi. Orchestrated by the Confederation of Indian Industry in conjunction with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the forum aims to foster investment opportunities, technological collaboration, and economic partnerships.

The forum coincides with the state visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar's Amir, to India. Esteemed figures such as Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, will deliver keynote speeches to set the tone for the discussions.

The forum's agenda includes panel discussions addressing strategic investment, leveraging competencies in logistics, manufacturing, and food security, and enhancing cooperation in AI, innovation, and sustainability. These discussions will facilitate joint ventures and policy-driven collaborations, aligning with economic initiatives like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Bilateral economic relations between India and Qatar are on a robust trajectory, with Qatari and Indian firms actively investing in diverse sectors such as technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing. The forum will spotlight strategic investment avenues in various sectors including logistics, semiconductors, renewable energy, and more.

The India-Qatar Joint Business Forum will also highlight the role of the India-Qatar Startup Bridge in fostering innovation-focused partnerships, underscoring the countries' shared vision for enduring economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025