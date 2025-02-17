India and Qatar Strengthen Economic Bonds at Upcoming Joint Business Forum

India and Qatar are poised to deepen their economic relations through the India-Qatar Joint Business Forum, set for February 18, 2025, in New Delhi. Orchestrated by the Confederation of Indian Industry in conjunction with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the forum aims to foster investment opportunities, technological collaboration, and economic partnerships.

The forum coincides with the state visit of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar's Amir, to India. Esteemed figures such as Qatar's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal, will deliver keynote speeches to set the tone for the discussions.

The forum's agenda includes panel discussions addressing strategic investment, leveraging competencies in logistics, manufacturing, and food security, and enhancing cooperation in AI, innovation, and sustainability. These discussions will facilitate joint ventures and policy-driven collaborations, aligning with economic initiatives like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Bilateral economic relations between India and Qatar are on a robust trajectory, with Qatari and Indian firms actively investing in diverse sectors such as technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing. The forum will spotlight strategic investment avenues in various sectors including logistics, semiconductors, renewable energy, and more.

The India-Qatar Joint Business Forum will also highlight the role of the India-Qatar Startup Bridge in fostering innovation-focused partnerships, underscoring the countries' shared vision for enduring economic cooperation.

