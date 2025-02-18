Tragic Bus Crash in Bolivia

A devastating bus crash in Bolivia on Monday led to the deaths of at least 31 people, with over a dozen others injured, according to statements from local police. The incident took place in the southwestern municipality of Yocalla.

The crash occurred when the bus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, sending it plummeting nearly 800 meters (2,625 ft) down a steep precipice. The local police officer from the hospital provided these details, underscoring the gravity of the situation's aftermath.

The tragedy highlights the perilous conditions on certain rural roads in Bolivia, where such accidents have, unfortunately, become all too common. Officials continue to investigate the incident to determine the specific causes and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)