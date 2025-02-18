Miraculous Escape: Delta Jet Overturns on Toronto Landing

A Delta Air Lines jet landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport overturned amid gusty winds, yet all 80 people aboard survived the ordeal. The incident occurred as the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR approached the runway amidst blowing snow and gusts reaching 40 mph.

As emergency teams responded, 18 individuals were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. Authorities noted an investigation is underway to uncover the cause of the crash, including a missing wing discovery.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading this inquiry, joining a list of recent North American aviation mishaps. Officials from Ontario expressed relief at the absence of fatalities, while Delta CEO Ed Bastian extended his sympathies to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)