Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Delta Jet Overturns on Toronto Landing

A Delta Air Lines jet overturned while landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport in snowy, windy conditions. All 80 people aboard survived; 18 were hospitalized with minor injuries. The cause is under investigation, with questions surrounding a missing wing. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 18-02-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 08:19 IST
Miraculous Escape: Delta Jet Overturns on Toronto Landing
  • Country:
  • Canada

A Delta Air Lines jet landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport overturned amid gusty winds, yet all 80 people aboard survived the ordeal. The incident occurred as the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR approached the runway amidst blowing snow and gusts reaching 40 mph.

As emergency teams responded, 18 individuals were transported to hospitals with minor injuries. Authorities noted an investigation is underway to uncover the cause of the crash, including a missing wing discovery.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading this inquiry, joining a list of recent North American aviation mishaps. Officials from Ontario expressed relief at the absence of fatalities, while Delta CEO Ed Bastian extended his sympathies to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025