Turbulent Skies: Delta Jet's Dramatic Upside-Down Landing in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines regional jet experienced a dramatic landing at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport, flipping upside down after encountering gusty weather post-snowstorm. The incident injured 18 of the 80 individuals on board, including three severely, according to officials.

The 16-year-old CRJ900 aircraft, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, saw its right wing detached during the mishap, as captured in passenger videos. Witnesses like John Nelson described the chaotic scene upon landing, with passengers assisting each other in evacuating the overturned plane.

While local authorities assert dry runway conditions, the crash occurred amid a gusting crosswind and blowing snow, factors under scrutiny by Canadian investigators. Despite challenges, the incident highlighted aviation safety advances, as first responders and surviving passengers acknowledged the absence of fatalities following the ordeal.

