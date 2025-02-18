FREEMANS Partners with Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
FREEMANS, India's leading measuring tools manufacturer, partners with Punjab Kings as their Official Tools Partner for IPL 2025. Celebrating 75 years of excellence, FREEMANS looks to blend precision with the spirit of cricket, enhancing the team’s performance under new leadership and strengthening its brand presence.
FREEMANS, a trailblazer in measuring tool manufacturing in India, has signed on as the Official Tools Partner for Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. This strategic alliance underscores FREEMANS' dedication to promoting sporting excellence and precision in its home territory of Punjab.
Sahil Nayar, Executive Director at FMI Limited (FREEMANS), expressed pride in aligning with Punjab Kings, marking the company's 75-year journey since introducing their first measuring tape in Punjab. He emphasized the brand's strong commitment to cricket and precision, anticipating a dynamic IPL season.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon welcomed FREEMANS on board, highlighting the potential for a prosperous and enduring partnership. With a reinforced squad including Ricky Ponting, Shreyas Iyer, and IPL veteran Yuzvendra Chahal, the franchise is poised as a premier contender for cricket's most coveted trophy.
