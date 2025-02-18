European Shares Soar: Defence Stocks Drive Record Highs Amid Global Market Shifts

European stocks surged to new record highs on Tuesday, driven by increasing defence stocks on anticipated military spending boosts. The pan-European STOXX 600 index peaked at 556.81 points, buoyed by defence and aerospace gains following a major rally on Monday, fueled by potential relaxation in European military spending limits.

In contrast, U.S. markets braced for a subdued return from a holiday, with the S&P 500 showing little movement as futures suggested modest trading. Concerns over inflation, which exceeds Federal Reserve targets, and challenges from Chinese AI competition placed additional pressure on dominant U.S. tech stocks.

Globally, markets displayed mixed responses: Japan's Nikkei Index gained, propelled by bank and defence shares' performance; Chinese tech markets experienced volatility following leadership meetings; and Australia's central bank initiated a cautious rate cut cycle. Meanwhile, Brent crude and gold prices saw increases, reflecting ongoing global economic adjustments.

