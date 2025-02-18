Left Menu

Successful Emergency Landing of Cargo Plane at RGI Airport

A cargo aircraft en route from Chennai to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at RGI Airport due to a technical issue with its landing gear indicator. The situation was managed smoothly with emergency protocols, ensuring a safe landing while other flights were temporarily halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a cargo aircraft en route from Chennai to Hyderabad was compelled to make an emergency landing at RGI Airport due to a technical issue.

Pilots flying the aircraft identified a snag in the landing gear indicator late Monday night, prompting them to seek emergency landing support. This triggered the airport's standard operating procedures, temporarily putting a halt to other take-offs and landings.

Despite the technical issue, the aircraft landed safely, averting any potential crisis, according to airport sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

