India and Qatar Elevate Ties to Strategic Levels, Eye USD 28 Billion Trade
India and Qatar have upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership and aim to double trade to USD 28 billion by 2028. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani inked several agreements, fostering collaborations in trade, energy, and more, reaffirming their strong relationship.
- Country:
- India
India and Qatar have taken their relationship to new heights by forging a strategic partnership, with a shared goal to boost bilateral trade to USD 28 billion in the next five years. The announcement came following extensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The countries have signed multiple agreements, including a strategic partnership document and a revised double taxation avoidance agreement, enhancing economic collaboration. Additionally, five memoranda of understanding were signed to progress ties in areas such as trade and sports, further solidifying the inter-country bond.
The Qatar Investment Authority plans to expand its operations in India, while new ventures target sectors including technology and energy. The leaders also reiterated their mutual commitment to combat terrorism, strengthen economic cooperation, and promote dialogue for resolving international disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
US and Maharashtra Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
Govt schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal': PM Narendra Modi replying to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha.
Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, take holy dip at Sangam at around 11 am: PMO.