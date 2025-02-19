India and Qatar Elevate Ties to Strategic Levels, Eye USD 28 Billion Trade

India and Qatar have taken their relationship to new heights by forging a strategic partnership, with a shared goal to boost bilateral trade to USD 28 billion in the next five years. The announcement came following extensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The countries have signed multiple agreements, including a strategic partnership document and a revised double taxation avoidance agreement, enhancing economic collaboration. Additionally, five memoranda of understanding were signed to progress ties in areas such as trade and sports, further solidifying the inter-country bond.

The Qatar Investment Authority plans to expand its operations in India, while new ventures target sectors including technology and energy. The leaders also reiterated their mutual commitment to combat terrorism, strengthen economic cooperation, and promote dialogue for resolving international disputes.

