Left Menu

India and Qatar Elevate Ties to Strategic Levels, Eye USD 28 Billion Trade

India and Qatar have upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership and aim to double trade to USD 28 billion by 2028. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani inked several agreements, fostering collaborations in trade, energy, and more, reaffirming their strong relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:03 IST
India and Qatar Elevate Ties to Strategic Levels, Eye USD 28 Billion Trade
  • Country:
  • India

India and Qatar have taken their relationship to new heights by forging a strategic partnership, with a shared goal to boost bilateral trade to USD 28 billion in the next five years. The announcement came following extensive discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The countries have signed multiple agreements, including a strategic partnership document and a revised double taxation avoidance agreement, enhancing economic collaboration. Additionally, five memoranda of understanding were signed to progress ties in areas such as trade and sports, further solidifying the inter-country bond.

The Qatar Investment Authority plans to expand its operations in India, while new ventures target sectors including technology and energy. The leaders also reiterated their mutual commitment to combat terrorism, strengthen economic cooperation, and promote dialogue for resolving international disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025