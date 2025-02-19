Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Eyes Major Export Expansion as Manufacturing Hub

Hyundai Motor India is aiming to establish itself as a significant manufacturing hub for exports to emerging markets. Facing hurdles in the Middle East, the company plans to target African and neighboring nations while continuing to expand their export volume globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:26 IST
Hyundai Motor India Eyes Major Export Expansion as Manufacturing Hub
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India is ambitiously positioning itself as a major manufacturing hub dedicated to exporting to emerging markets like Africa and neighboring nations, according to a company executive.

The automaker is diversifying its export markets to counter challenges in the Middle East, affected by the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical issues.

This strategic pivot aims to capitalize on a balanced export strategy, targeting Africa, Mexico, Latin America, and more, while enhancing exports to neighboring South Asian countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025