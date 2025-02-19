Hyundai Motor India Eyes Major Export Expansion as Manufacturing Hub
Hyundai Motor India is aiming to establish itself as a significant manufacturing hub for exports to emerging markets. Facing hurdles in the Middle East, the company plans to target African and neighboring nations while continuing to expand their export volume globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Hyundai Motor India is ambitiously positioning itself as a major manufacturing hub dedicated to exporting to emerging markets like Africa and neighboring nations, according to a company executive.
The automaker is diversifying its export markets to counter challenges in the Middle East, affected by the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical issues.
This strategic pivot aims to capitalize on a balanced export strategy, targeting Africa, Mexico, Latin America, and more, while enhancing exports to neighboring South Asian countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyundai
- India
- export
- manufacturing
- emerging markets
- Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- vehicles
- automaker
- global
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future
Research reveals ‘deep’ AI governance gaps in Sub-Saharan African countries
Transforming South Africa’s Education System: A Key to Inclusive Economic Growth
South Africa Resumes Apple Exports to Thailand After 16-Year Hiatus
South African Municipalities Face Challenges but Are Fixable, Says Mashatile