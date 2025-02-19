Hyundai Motor India Eyes Major Export Expansion as Manufacturing Hub

Hyundai Motor India is ambitiously positioning itself as a major manufacturing hub dedicated to exporting to emerging markets like Africa and neighboring nations, according to a company executive.

The automaker is diversifying its export markets to counter challenges in the Middle East, affected by the Red Sea crisis and geopolitical issues.

This strategic pivot aims to capitalize on a balanced export strategy, targeting Africa, Mexico, Latin America, and more, while enhancing exports to neighboring South Asian countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)