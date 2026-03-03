Saudi Arabia Stands Firm Against Iranian Embassy Strike
Saudi Arabia condemned Iran's attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and declared its right to respond. The kingdom emphasized its commitment to defending its security and interests through any necessary actions, signaling a strong stance against aggression.
Saudi Arabia condemned the Iranian attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, asserting its right to respond as per a foreign ministry statement. The kingdom expressed its determination to protect its security and vital interests robustly.
Emphasizing its sovereignty, the Saudi government stated its readiness to take all measures necessary to defend itself. This includes the potential to retaliate against any act of aggression directed towards its territory.
The statement underscores the kingdom's resolute approach to ensuring its national security and maintaining stability amidst regional tensions.
