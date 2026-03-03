Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Stands Firm Against Iranian Embassy Strike

Saudi Arabia condemned Iran's attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh and declared its right to respond. The kingdom emphasized its commitment to defending its security and interests through any necessary actions, signaling a strong stance against aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:48 IST
Saudi Arabia Stands Firm Against Iranian Embassy Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia condemned the Iranian attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday, asserting its right to respond as per a foreign ministry statement. The kingdom expressed its determination to protect its security and vital interests robustly.

Emphasizing its sovereignty, the Saudi government stated its readiness to take all measures necessary to defend itself. This includes the potential to retaliate against any act of aggression directed towards its territory.

The statement underscores the kingdom's resolute approach to ensuring its national security and maintaining stability amidst regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

Airports Authority Seeks Fuel Stock Details Amid Middle East Crisis

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Pakistani-Afghan Border Conflict Raises Global Concerns

 Global
3
Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

Team India Slammed AIFF Over Kit Mismanagement Ahead of AFC Women's Cup

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

Himachal Pradesh Leads Green Revolution with EV Charging Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026