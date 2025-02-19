Tragic Collision on Agra-Aligarh Highway Claims Three Lives
Three people lost their lives and three others were injured following a collision between a truck and a mini loader on the Agra-Aligarh Highway. The deceased have been identified, and the injured are receiving medical care. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Updated: 19-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:44 IST
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a collision between a truck and a mini loader on the Agra-Aligarh Highway resulted in the deaths of three individuals, according to police reports.
The victims, all residents of Haryana, were identified as Mandeep, aged 36, Yuvraj, aged 28, and Ankit, aged 18. Three others, Pawan, Deepak, and Aman, sustained injuries and have been admitted to a local medical college for treatment.
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision, while the vehicles involved have been cleared from the highway, allowing traffic to resume smoothly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
