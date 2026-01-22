Tragedy Strikes as Army Vehicle Accident Claims 10 Lives in Doda
A tragic road accident in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the death of ten Indian Army soldiers. The incident occurred when an army vehicle plunged into a gorge. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed profound grief and assured the best medical care for the injured soldiers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:41 IST
- India
A tragic road accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of ten Indian Army soldiers, with 11 others injured, in a devastating turn of events.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families through a post. He assured that the injured soldiers were receiving top-tier medical treatment.
The mishap occurred when an army vehicle skidded off the road at Khanni Top, leading to a joint rescue mission by the army and local police. The accident's impact underscores the perils faced by military personnel in challenging terrains.
