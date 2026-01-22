Tragedy Strikes as Army Vehicle Accident Claims 10 Lives in Doda

A tragic road accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of ten Indian Army soldiers, with 11 others injured, in a devastating turn of events.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families through a post. He assured that the injured soldiers were receiving top-tier medical treatment.

The mishap occurred when an army vehicle skidded off the road at Khanni Top, leading to a joint rescue mission by the army and local police. The accident's impact underscores the perils faced by military personnel in challenging terrains.