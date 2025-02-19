New Urea Plant to Boost Assam's Fertilizer Industry

The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), owned by the state, is set to participate in a joint venture aimed at constructing a new urea plant in Assam. This initiative, backed by the Department of Fertilizers, marks a significant step towards enhancing the region's fertilizer industry.

In a recent regulatory filing, NFL revealed its board's approval of the proposal, agreeing to hold 18% equity in the proposed joint venture company. This development will lead to the establishment of an ammonia-urea complex named Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant.

The establishment of the Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant, which was announced in the government's budget, will feature an impressive annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes, further developing Assam's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)