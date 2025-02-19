New Urea Plant to Boost Assam's Fertilizer Industry
State-owned NFL is joining a joint venture to establish a urea plant in Assam. The new Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant, announced in this year's budget, will have an annual capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes. NFL will hold 18% equity in the venture, according to a regulatory filing.
The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), owned by the state, is set to participate in a joint venture aimed at constructing a new urea plant in Assam. This initiative, backed by the Department of Fertilizers, marks a significant step towards enhancing the region's fertilizer industry.
In a recent regulatory filing, NFL revealed its board's approval of the proposal, agreeing to hold 18% equity in the proposed joint venture company. This development will lead to the establishment of an ammonia-urea complex named Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant.
The establishment of the Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant, which was announced in the government's budget, will feature an impressive annual production capacity of 12.7 lakh tonnes, further developing Assam's industrial landscape.
