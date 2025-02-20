Haryana's Strategic Push for Industrial Transformation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has urged officials to implement strategic measures to secure significant investments across a wide range of sectors within the state, with a keen focus on boosting industrial growth.

In a recent meeting with the Industries and Commerce Department, Saini revealed plans for the development of ten advanced industrial townships, taking inspiration from Kharkhoda's Industrial Model Township success.

Highlighting Haryana's proximity to the national capital, Saini proposed a modern IT Park and incentives for both industries and MSMEs, alongside a focus on aerospace and defense investments. This strategy aims to position Haryana as a hub for global enterprises.

