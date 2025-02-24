Safe Landing: American Airlines Flight Diverted to Rome Cleared for Takeoff

A potential security concern led to an American Airlines flight en route from New York to New Delhi being diverted to Rome. After thorough inspections by law enforcement, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff, underscoring the airline's commitment to safety.

The flight, which departed John F. Kennedy International Airport, was safely landed at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome after the crew reported a security issue. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the safe landing around 5:30 p.m. local time on February 23.

Visual evidence on social media showed Italian Air Force jets escorting the Boeing 787-9 as a precautionary measure. Passengers were assured of their safety, and the airline apologized for the inconvenience, emphasizing that safety and security are the top priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)