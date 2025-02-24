Bomb Scare Forces American Airlines Flight to Divert to Rome

A bomb scare forced an American Airlines flight bound for Delhi, from New York, to make an unexpected landing in Rome under a cloud of security concerns. The incident occurred on February 23, leaving passengers and crew in a tense situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani reported that American Airlines Flight AA-292 had to divert due to the perceived threat. The airline lodged a formal complaint on February 24, prompting legal action.

Following the complaint, authorities registered an FIR under relevant sections of Indian law and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. Security agencies are engaged in a thorough investigation, taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)